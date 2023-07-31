Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Barron County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Several people are hurt following a multi-vehicle crash in Barron County Saturday.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, on July 29, 2023, at 9:47 p.m., authorities received a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 48 between Rice Lake and Cumberland. Authorities responded to the scene.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says investigation shows a single-occupied truck was slowing to turn left into a driveway when a SUV occupied by three juveniles rear-ended the truck. The truck was pushed into oncoming traffic hitting another truck that was occupied by an adult male and juvenile male. That truck was pushed off the roadway down an embankment into a garage.

According to information from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office, one juvenile from the SUV was taken via Life Link to Mayo in Eau Claire with non-life-threatening injuries. Three others were taken to area hospitals with injuries and three were treated and released at the scene.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the crash.

