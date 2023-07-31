Strikers to meet with Leinenkugel’s Tuesday

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of Leinenkugel’s workers that are on strike are slated to meet with the company Tuesday to further discuss terms.

A group of about 45 employees went on strike three weeks ago. This is the first strike at the brewery since the 1980s.

The Local 662 Teamsters Union says all of the employees work at the Brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Some of them have been working at the Brewery for over 30 years.

As a result of the strike, some local bars in Chippewa Falls have stopped serving Leinenkugel’s products in solidarity with the workers.

