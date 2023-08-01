2 suspects in Eau Claire homicide case appear in court

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two suspects in an Eau Claire homicide case had court appearances Tuesday.

Tuesday afternoon, 27-year-old Kemone Golden of Cadott appeared by video from the Eau Claire County Jail for what was supposed to be his preliminary hearing. Due to Golden not have an attorney, the hearing was moved to next week.

Golden, along with two others, are charged with 1st degree intentional homicide as party to a crime in the shooting death of Christopher Conner of Altoona last Sept.

One of the other suspects, 35-year-old Xavier Thompson, of Eau Claire, also appeared in court Tuesday for a review hearing.

A jury trial is set for next June in his case, but another hearing is scheduled for Sept.

Golden’s mother and ex-girlfriend are now charged with lying to officers during the investigation while he was on the run.

Golden’s ex-girlfriend, Paige Reiter was charged with harboring or aiding a felon and obstructing an officer. Golden’s mother, Tomorrow Golden, is also charged with obstruction.

Reiter is accused of sending golden money while he was on the run and giving police a false phone number.

His mother is accused of lying to police that she was with Kemone and gave him a ride home the night of the shooting.

