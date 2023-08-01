A few mid-week storms possible as heat and humidity rise

Sunshine made for a beautiful start to August as temperatures warmed slightly above average in the mid-80s with dew points ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out early this evening, but much of the area will likely stay dry with variable clouds tonight as lows dip into the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds will take us through tomorrow with increasing humidity as south and southwest flow continues under a warm front to the north. Meanwhile, we’ll be watching a cold front to the northwest that will slowly approach during the day. This may touch off a few showers and storms, but the most recent forecast guidance has struggled with how the coverage will be. That said, the best chances for these to occur will likely be during the afternoon and evening. An isolated strong to severe storm can’t be ruled out north of I-94, with the main threats being damaging winds and large hail. Temperature-wise, we’re forecast to rise a few degrees above average to the upper 80s.

A front slowly approaches Wednesday with spotty showers and storms possible (WEAU)

Partly to mostly sunny skies make a return Thursday as the next front quickly arrives from the north. Southerly flow ahead of the boundary should provide us another chance to reach up near 90 with muggy dew points near 70, before cooler and more comfortable air arrives to finish the week as seasonable temperatures return in the mid-80s. While an upper-level disturbance may generate an isolated shower as we kick off the first weekend of August, there is potential for more in the way of widespread rain and thunderstorms sometime Saturday night or Sunday as an organized storm system slides through the Great Plains eastward. If you have outdoor plans Sunday, you’ll want to keep a close eye on our forecasts in the coming days. As for temperatures, we’ll be right around average in the low 80s Saturday before cooling into 70s to finish out the weekend. The start of next week could bring a few showers with an upper trough in the area as well as another cold front. Mild and comfy conditions will stick around as highs remain in the upper 70s.

