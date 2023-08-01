Former La Crosse doctor sentenced in child sexual assault case

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A former La Crosse pediatrician and intensive care unit doctor is sentenced in a child sexual assault case against him.

Court records show in May 2023 Joseph Poterucha plead guilty to amended charges of 2nd degree sexual assault of child and 4th degree sexual assault.

An additional charge of 4th degree sexual assault was dismissed but read in.

July 31, 2023, court records show for the count of 2nd degree sexual assault of child Poterucha is sentenced to five years prison and 14 years extended supervision with conditions. For the count of 4th degree sexual assault Poterucha is sentenced to six months in county jail with credit for three days.

Court records show the offenses occurred in Oct. of 2019.

An initial criminal complaint says a young girl told investigators Poterucha touched her inappropriately.

According to an amended criminal complaint, two new charges were added after the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department interviewed two girls who told authorities that they had been touched inappropriately by Poterucha on multiple occasions.

