Interview: Ashley for the Arts

Lineup for Ashley for the Arts Festival, 2023
Lineup for Ashley for the Arts Festival, 2023(WEAU | Ashley for the Arts)
By Judy Clark
Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - Ashley for the Arts is gearing up for another year, August 10-12, at Memorial Park in Arcadia.

The event features world class entertainment, art, exercise and family fun.

The non-profit organization is one of Wisconsin’s largest charity events, raising nearly $650,000 in 2022 for over 70 non-profit organizations, including participating schools, children’s charities and medical research.

It was established by Ashley Furniture Industries in 2009.

This year, music acts include REO Speedwagon, One Republic, Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins and more.

