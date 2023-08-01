Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County

Brandon Cruz
Brandon Cruz(COURTESY: TREMPEALEAU COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody following a report of a home burglary in Trempealeau County.

According to information from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 31, 2023, around 3:33 p.m. authorities responded to a “burglary not-in progress” at a home in the Town of Arcadia.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect broke into the home, causing damage to vehicles and property. While inside the home, it is suspected that the man placed “combustible material” on a stovetop and turned it on, causing a fire. It is believed the man then entered a detached outbuilding and stole an all-terrain vehicle.

According to information from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office helped in finding the ATV and the suspect in Buffalo County. 23-year-old Brandon Cruz was taken into custody by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office on the suspicion of burglary, arson, and damage to property.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says anyone missing a bicycle in the City of Arcadia or Town of Arcadia within the past several days is asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, as it may be connected to this case.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Barron County
La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
Kayla Fortney
Gays Mills woman arrested following investigation into embezzled county funds
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered

Latest News

Ashley For the Arts (8/01/23)
Ashley For the Arts (8/01/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/01/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/01/23)
FILE - This April 18, 2008, file photo provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
Wisconsin officials add recommendations to new management plan to keep wolf population around 1,000
Janet Protasiewicz
In Wisconsin, a court that almost overturned Biden’s win flips to liberal control