Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County

TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody following a report of a home burglary in Trempealeau County.

According to information from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, on July 31, 2023, around 3:33 p.m. authorities responded to a “burglary not-in progress” at a home in the Town of Arcadia.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect broke into the home, causing damage to vehicles and property. While inside the home, it is suspected that the man placed “combustible material” on a stovetop and turned it on, causing a fire. It is believed the man then entered a detached outbuilding and stole an all-terrain vehicle.

According to information from the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office helped in finding the ATV and the suspect in Buffalo County. 23-year-old Brandon Cruz was taken into custody by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office on the suspicion of burglary, arson, and damage to property.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says anyone missing a bicycle in the City of Arcadia or Town of Arcadia within the past several days is asked to contact the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, as it may be connected to this case.

