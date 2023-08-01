Optometrist has special first day

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In any profession, the first day of work can be nerve-wracking. But, for one optometrist in Eau Claire, her first-day seeing patients was extra special.

For decades, Dr. Kaitlyn Streachek said she wanted to be an eye doctor.

“I decided in the fifth grade at Robbins Elementary that I wanted to be an optometrist and I stuck with it,” Dr. Streachek.

Now, Dr. Streachek is back in Eau Claire at the Marshfield Medical Center, starting her career in her hometown.

“I knew I wanted to be in the Midwest and my husband’s from Minnesota, so we wanted to be close to family and it was a whim that I was able to find a job in Eau Claire,” Dr. Streachek said.

Tuesday was her first-day seeing patients in her new role.

“They’re all from my home community, so it’s great to be back and treat everyone as family,” Dr. Streachek said. “I really love this career and the fact that I get to help care for patients every day.”

On her first day, Dr. Streachek began helping some patients she was already familiar with, like Bob Gynnild, who was her first patient of the day.

“I think I calmed her nerves a bit,” Gynnild said.

Gynnild said he wanted to be supportive, as his eyes are one’s she’s seen many times before.

“I hope I acted as a comforting tool getting started,” Gynnild said. “I mean, you can imagine the amount of pressure.”

But, he might be a bit biased because Gynnild is Dr. Streachek’s grandpa. Gynnild called Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire asking if he could be the first patient his granddaughter sees.

“I was a little bit surprised that he wanted to and it was to my surprise that he hasn’t had his eyes checked in a couple of years because he was waiting for me to be back in town and practicing,” Dr. Streachek said. " So, it was an honor for him to be my first patient.”

Starting the beginning of many appointments in the future.

“Whatever she does, she goes above and beyond,” Gynnild said.

Dr. Streachek said she has an appointment with her mom on Wednesday as well, but doesn’t only treat family. She said she will see everyone in the Eau Claire area, treating patients two years old and up.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ambulance
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Barron County
La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
Kayla Fortney
Gays Mills woman arrested following investigation into embezzled county funds
Warbirds pilot Devyn Reiley was killed when her T-6 Texan crashed into Lake Winnebago in...
Plane pulled from Lake Winnebago, 2nd victim recovered

Latest News

Interview: Marinade Magic
Interview: Marinade Magic
Optometrist Has Special First Day
Optometrist Has Special First Day
Two Homicide Suspects in Court
Two Homicide Suspects in Court
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/1/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/1/23)