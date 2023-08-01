Optometrist has special first day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - In any profession, the first day of work can be nerve-wracking. But, for one optometrist in Eau Claire, her first-day seeing patients was extra special.

For decades, Dr. Kaitlyn Streachek said she wanted to be an eye doctor.

“I decided in the fifth grade at Robbins Elementary that I wanted to be an optometrist and I stuck with it,” Dr. Streachek.

Now, Dr. Streachek is back in Eau Claire at the Marshfield Medical Center, starting her career in her hometown.

“I knew I wanted to be in the Midwest and my husband’s from Minnesota, so we wanted to be close to family and it was a whim that I was able to find a job in Eau Claire,” Dr. Streachek said.

Tuesday was her first-day seeing patients in her new role.

“They’re all from my home community, so it’s great to be back and treat everyone as family,” Dr. Streachek said. “I really love this career and the fact that I get to help care for patients every day.”

On her first day, Dr. Streachek began helping some patients she was already familiar with, like Bob Gynnild, who was her first patient of the day.

“I think I calmed her nerves a bit,” Gynnild said.

Gynnild said he wanted to be supportive, as his eyes are one’s she’s seen many times before.

“I hope I acted as a comforting tool getting started,” Gynnild said. “I mean, you can imagine the amount of pressure.”

But, he might be a bit biased because Gynnild is Dr. Streachek’s grandpa. Gynnild called Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire asking if he could be the first patient his granddaughter sees.

“I was a little bit surprised that he wanted to and it was to my surprise that he hasn’t had his eyes checked in a couple of years because he was waiting for me to be back in town and practicing,” Dr. Streachek said. " So, it was an honor for him to be my first patient.”

Starting the beginning of many appointments in the future.

“Whatever she does, she goes above and beyond,” Gynnild said.

Dr. Streachek said she has an appointment with her mom on Wednesday as well, but doesn’t only treat family. She said she will see everyone in the Eau Claire area, treating patients two years old and up.

