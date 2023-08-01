Pepin County man facing several animal neglect charges, nearly 90 dogs rescued

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man is facing several animal neglect charges.

A criminal complaint shows nine charges are filed against 67-year-old Bradley Richardson of Arkansaw, Wis. including four counts of mistreating animals-negligent violation, four counts of negligently provide improper animal shelter sanitation standards, and one count of fail to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.

According to information in the criminal complaint, on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, authorities searched Richardson’s home in conjunction with the ASPCA. 87 dogs were removed from the property, and six equines were examined on scene by veterinarians and left at the home with stipulations of a continued care plan.

Eventually all dogs except for two were surrendered.

The criminal complaints states several medications, vaccinations and medical animal care products were removed from the property as evidence and for destruction, several of which were beyond their expiration date. Each dog removed from the property received an examination by veterinarians and received several vaccinations. All dogs were taken to an ASPCA rehabilitation and care center in Ohio. Several ledgers and documents documenting dog breeding births, selling, and buying dogs from auctions were also taken or documented as evidence.

According to information in the criminal complaint, several kennels had feces and urine. Additionally, some did not have food, water, or bedding. Several of the dogs were unclean, and some needed medical attention.

There were litters of puppies at the property and other dogs that were pregnant and expecting, the criminal complaint says.

Court records show an initial appearance is scheduled for Sept. 5, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.