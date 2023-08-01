Seminar educates Chippewa Valley community on Wisconsin’s election process

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A first of its kind event in Chippewa Falls is educating the community on the Wisconsin election process.

County clerks, district attorneys, election officials and more presented their knowledge on the entire process at the Chippewa County Courthouse today, including pre-election, election day, and post-election.

The event was put on by the organization Keep Our Republic, and State Director Kathy Bernier says its goal is to strengthen the community’s understanding of the electoral process and increase election transparency throughout the Chippewa Valley.

“We have a great system, and that system is secure, and we have great cyber security, we have all kinds of checks and balances in place,” Bernier said. “The disinformation and misinformation that they’ve heard about the election system in the state of Wisconsin is not accurate.”

Bernier says while there may be occasional hiccups throughout the electoral process, the state Wisconsin does have safe, fair, and accurate elections.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire Truck
Chippewa Falls Fire Department responds to structure fire
Ambulance
Several people hurt following multi-vehicle crash in Barron County
Rescue and recovery crews after plane crash at Lake Winnebago, July 29, 2023
Plane crashes into Lake Winnebago - two fatalities identified
Wreck transported away after mid-air collision at EAA on July 29, 2023
Two dead, two hurt in crash at EAA AirVenture
Kayla Fortney
Gays Mills woman arrested following investigation into embezzled county funds

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Wisconsin Election Process Discussion
Wisconsin Election Process Discussion
The new rules will also affect the business district's of Water Street and Grand Avenue Street.
New downtown Eau Claire parking regulations to start sometime in August
Strikers to Meet with Leinie's Tomorrow
Strikers to Meet with Leinie's Tomorrow