Seminar educates Chippewa Valley community on Wisconsin’s election process

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A first of its kind event in Chippewa Falls is educating the community on the Wisconsin election process.

County clerks, district attorneys, election officials and more presented their knowledge on the entire process at the Chippewa County Courthouse today, including pre-election, election day, and post-election.

The event was put on by the organization Keep Our Republic, and State Director Kathy Bernier says its goal is to strengthen the community’s understanding of the electoral process and increase election transparency throughout the Chippewa Valley.

“We have a great system, and that system is secure, and we have great cyber security, we have all kinds of checks and balances in place,” Bernier said. “The disinformation and misinformation that they’ve heard about the election system in the state of Wisconsin is not accurate.”

Bernier says while there may be occasional hiccups throughout the electoral process, the state Wisconsin does have safe, fair, and accurate elections.

