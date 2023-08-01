Warmer and more humid weather returns through the first days of August

High pressure to our west will be moving over the state tonight and then to the east into Tuesday. The weather will remain quiet with a mainly clear sky tonight and calm winds. Lows will again be in the pleasant 50s. The dry weather will continue on Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds. As the high slides to our east, winds will shift more to the south and the result will be the start of a warming trend. Highs will reach into the mid 80s while dew points climb back above 60 into the afternoon.

High pressure slides to our east Tuesday (weau)

Tuesday night into Wednesday we may see at least a small chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. A warm front will be sliding by to our north while a few weak disturbances work into the Upper Midwest. Outside of that possibility, it will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will continue to rise through the 80s and we look to see dew points reach closer to 70. This will make it increasingly uncomfortable, while these conditions look to peak on Thursday. A weak cold front will be gradually pushing through the state Thursday and Friday, but chances for rain remain very low. A stray shower or storm is possible during this time, driven mostly by afternoon heating. Most places will remain dry with highs near 90 on Thursday, cooling a few degrees into Friday. Heat indexes on Thursday will reach into the low and mid 90s which will likely make it the hottest feeling day of this week. Going into the weekend a low pressure system may work into the state, leading to some cooling along with better chances for showers and thunderstorms, but confidence at this time remains low.

