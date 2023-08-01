What to expect at Eau Claire’s 29th annual National Night Out

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An event to celebrate community partnerships will feature a mascot dance-off, a bike raffle, and other activities.

The 29th annual Eau Claire National Night Out will kick off at 5:30 p.m. and go until 8 p.m. in Carson Park on Tuesday, Aug. 1. The City of Eau Claire Recreation Supervisor, Julie Booth, said this year’s event will feature new entertainment like Irish dancers and Sky Yoga. However, the event will continue to highlight fostering community connections between people and the Eau Claire Police Department.

“One of the biggest parts of our department is forming those bonds with our community,” ECPD Public Information Officer, Josh Miller, said. “We work in a partnership with them. People see police on a bad day most of the time, so we want to have a good day with them where we can talk, joke around, take pictures. It’s very important to us.”

Miller said the ECPD and other departments will have a number of squad cars in the park for people to check out during the event. The ECPD will also help with the mascot dance-off and the bike raffle.

Altoona, Menomonie, and Chippewa Falls will also be hosting National Night Out events on Tuesday.

