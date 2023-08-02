2 people in custody following pursuit in Eau Claire

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Eau Claire Tuesday evening.

According to information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle after a deputy saw suspicious activity at a known drug location. The deputy also saw several traffic violations committed by the driver. The vehicle fled, resulting in a pursuit.

The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit started at 11:55 p.m. near Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph. The pursuit traveled for several miles throughout the City of Eau Claire before the suspect vehicle was stopped by tire deflation devices.

According to information from the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, a man, the driver, and a woman, the passenger, fled on foot, and were arrested shortly after. A taser was used against the man after he resisted the deputy’s attempts to take him into custody. Both were taken to jail for recommended drug charges and warrants. Authorities are also recommending the man be charged with fleeing.

Authorities are not releasing the names of the people involved at this time. The incident is under investigation.

