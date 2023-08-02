Attorney General talks NARCAN distribution for Fall Creek Police Department

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - In 2022 , a lawsuit was filed against Purdue Pharma by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

As a result, the Department of Justice was given funds to help with this statewide problem.

“While efforts to hold companies accountable remain ongoing, the state of Wisconsin has already secured well over $700 million. That’s going to go to communities across the state of Wisconsin to support the fight against the opioid epidemic.” says Attorney General Josh Kaul.

Those dollars are going to aid in the efforts to offset the impacts of the epidemic.

“One of the things that we’re pleased to talk about is that over 30,000 additional doses of NARCAN are going to be going being distributed to law enforcement around the state to assist if there is an individual suffering from an overdose. So far there have been 135 law enforcement agencies across the state of Wisconsin that have received NARCAN through this expanded program, and that includes the Fall Creek Police Department. They’ve received 24 doses of NARCAN.”, says Kaul.

According to Police Chief Colin Mumford, NARCAN is a very effective drug that counteracts the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

The fall creek police department has been equipped with NARCAN since earlier this year and Chief Mumford says its important for each officer to have it on hand.

“Prior to this, neither the Fall Creek Police Department nor the Fall Creek Fire Department had NARCAN to carry on duty. So any time we did require a dose to overcome the symptoms of an opioid overdose, it had to wait until an ambulance crew or somebody with NARCAN arrived on scene to administer it. We now have the resources to help save those lives in our community as well as keep our officers safe when they need to.”, says the chief of the Fall Creek Police Department.

The chief says NARCAN is an important tool to help save lives during an overdose and is proven to help all around the state.

