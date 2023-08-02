Eau Claire robotics team to demonstrate robot at RiverFest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -In the coming weeks, a robot will be strutting its stuff at RiverFest thanks to a team of students.

The First Robotics Competition Team 8744, the Leviathans, is a team of 10 students that learn STEAM skills to build a robot in six weeks that they use to compete in robotics competitions.

This year the Leviathans built a robot called “Thomas” that they will be showing off at RiverFest on Saturday, Aug, 12 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. FRC Mentor, Aiden Beauchene said they are looking for more people to join the Leviathans and no previous robotic skills are required.

“We have a lot of different mentors that are here and have experience in engineering, and programming, and CAD, and a lot of other different skills,” Beauchene said. “All these students learn from the mentors.”

The next First Robotics Competition Team season will kick off in January. For people interested in joining the team or for more information on the Leviathans click here.

To find out more about STEAM classes at the Pablo Center click here.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.