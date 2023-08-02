Gov. Evers calling for more investments in child care across the state

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is calling for more investments in child care across Wis.

Evers visited Milestones Early Educational Community in Menomonie, an early childcare center, that has received nearly $750,000 dollars of state funding as of June of this year.

The center has over 100 children enrolled in their care. Evers is urging the state legislature to invest in more affordable and more accessible child care.

Evers says child care centers are essential because they allow the people of Wis. to be able to work. The resources milestones received go towards improving care and paying staff competitive wages.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.