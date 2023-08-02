Gov. Evers calling for more investments in child care across the state

Evers stops in Menomonie
Evers stops in Menomonie(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Governor Tony Evers is calling for more investments in child care across Wis.

Evers visited Milestones Early Educational Community in Menomonie, an early childcare center, that has received nearly $750,000 dollars of state funding as of June of this year.

The center has over 100 children enrolled in their care. Evers is urging the state legislature to invest in more affordable and more accessible child care.

Evers says child care centers are essential because they allow the people of Wis. to be able to work. The resources milestones received go towards improving care and paying staff competitive wages.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
87 dogs were removed from the property, and six equines were examined on scene by veterinarians...
Pepin County man facing several animal neglect charges, nearly 90 dogs rescued
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
Brandon Cruz
Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Strikers to meet with Leinenkugel’s Tuesday

Latest News

Investing in Child Care Across the State
Investing in Child Care Across the State
AG Talks Narcan Distribution for Law Enforcement
AG Talks Narcan Distribution for Law Enforcement
Supreme Court of Wisconsin
Wisconsin Supreme Court chief justice accuses liberals of ‘raw exercise of overreaching power’
Robot Servers in Restaurants
Robot Servers in Restaurants