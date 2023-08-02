Gov. Evers Releases Statement on Gerrymandering Lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (OFFICE OF GOVERNOR TONY EVERS PRESS RELEASE) - Gov. Tony Evers today released the following statement in reaction to a lawsuit filed in the Wisconsin Supreme Court challenging the state’s gerrymandered legislative maps.

“For years, members of the Wisconsin State Legislature have consistently ignored the will of the people, and they’ve been able to do so comfortably and without facing any real accountability because they have gerrymandered themselves into safe, partisan districts.

It’s time for that to change,” said Gov. Evers. “Today’s filing is great news for our democracy and for the people of our state whose demands for fair maps and a nonpartisan redistricting process have gone repeatedly ignored by their legislators for years.

The people of Wisconsin deserve fair maps and a Legislature that listens, and this lawsuit brings us one step closer to ensuring Wisconsinites’ voices are heard.”

