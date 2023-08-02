Heat and humidity linger Thursday before a cool down works in through the weekend

Sunshine and southerly flow allowed for warmer than average temperatures across the area this afternoon as highs climbed into the upper 80s for most places with muggy dew points in the 60s and low 70s. Peak daytime heating has led to a couple pop-up storms in our far northern areas, but dry conditions should prevail for most spots with variable clouds expected tonight. It will remain mild and muggy as overnight lows only drop into the upper 60s. Tomorrow will bring spotty chances for showers and storms as a cold front gradually pushes through Western Wisconsin from the north. The Chippewa Valley and points south are likely to remain ahead of the boundary much of the day, resulting in one more round of hot and humid weather as temperatures inch up around 90 with sun and clouds.

A cold front moves through Thursday with isolated showers/storms possible (WEAU)

By Friday, our front will be located to the south while high pressure drifts over Ontario. After starting out with plenty of sunshine, clouds will begin to filter in towards the afternoon with temperatures in the mid-80s. The first weekend of August looks to start off dry as we watch a storm system come together in the Great Plains Region. Extra clouds will result, though there should be some peeks of sunshine as highs climb back into the 80s. Meanwhile Saturday night and especially on Sunday, rain chances appear to quickly increase as low pressure drifts in from the west. There are still some timing differences among the forecast guidance, but as it stands right now, expect scattered to widespread showers and a couple storms as we close out the weekend. Given the cloud cover and potential for precipitation, Sunday will likely be our coolest day through the extended forecast with temperatures only reaching the mid-70s. A secondary cold front will drop down from the north on Monday, passing through dry with partly sunny skies to kick off the new week. Much of the area will be running right around average through mid-week with temperatures in the low 80s.

