Interview: Pure Water Days Races
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The long-running tradition of the Leinenkugel Pure Water Days Races are happening Saturday, August 12 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.
There are five races to choose from and are family oriented:
1 mile fun run/walk starting at 7:30 a.m.
2 mile fit walk starting at 8 a.m.
4 mile run starting at 8 a.m.
Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon starting at 8 a.m.
Kids 200 meter dash at 9 a.m.
There is also a pre-race Spaghetti Feed at McDonnell Central High School Friday, August 11 from 5-7 p.m. for $8
