Interview: Pure Water Days Races

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The long-running tradition of the Leinenkugel Pure Water Days Races are happening Saturday, August 12 at the Chippewa Falls YMCA.

There are five races to choose from and are family oriented:

1 mile fun run/walk starting at 7:30 a.m.

2 mile fit walk starting at 8 a.m.

4 mile run starting at 8 a.m.

Bill Roegge Memorial Half Marathon starting at 8 a.m.

Kids 200 meter dash at 9 a.m.

There is also a pre-race Spaghetti Feed at McDonnell Central High School Friday, August 11 from 5-7 p.m. for $8

