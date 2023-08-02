‘No deal’ made in Leinenkugel’s strike

Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - New details are emerging about the strike happening at the Leinenkugel’s Brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Tom Strickland, a member of Teamsters Local 662, says no agreement was reached Tuesday in a meeting held with parent company Molson Coors.

The meeting was reportedly short, and no new meetings have been scheduled at this point. Stickland says the workers will “be back on the sidewalks for now.”

WEAU reached out to Molson Coors and Leinenkugel’s but have not received a response.

