Supreme Court approval ratings at record lows, poll says

FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.
FILE - A new poll shows that approval of the Supreme Court is at historic lows.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Approval of the Supreme Court is still at record lows, according to a recent poll from Gallup.

The poll found approval of the high court stands at 40%. It was conducted in July, just after the justices made decisions on affirmative action, student loan forgiveness and voting rights.

The court’s approval rating has remained steady since late 2021 when it allowed a restrictive Texas abortion law to stand.

As for Justice Clarence Thomas and his ethics disputes, Americans appear to be divided. According to the poll, 39% view him positively with 42% viewing him negatively.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Strikers to meet with Leinenkugel’s Tuesday
Brandon Cruz
Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County
Joseph Poterucha
Former La Crosse doctor sentenced in child sexual assault case

Latest News

Rusk County Fair (Interview)
Rusk County Fair (Interview)
Leviathans Team to Demonstrate Robot at Riverfest (2)
Leviathans Team to Demonstrate Robot at Riverfest (2)
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/2/2023 6 a.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/2/2023 6 a.m.
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
Leviathans Team to Demonstrate Robot at Riverfest (1)
Leviathans Team to Demonstrate Robot at Riverfest (1)