Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
87 dogs were removed from the property, and six equines were examined on scene by veterinarians...
Pepin County man facing several animal neglect charges, nearly 90 dogs rescued
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
Brandon Cruz
Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Strikers to meet with Leinenkugel’s Tuesday

Latest News

Kaul was joined with health department and the Fall Creek Police Department
Attorney General talks NARCAN distribution for Fall Creek Police Department
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/2/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/2/23)
FILE - A worker inspects the scene of an Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump...
Poorly designed crossing contributed to fatal 2022 Missouri Amtrak derailment, officials say
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
North American Manure Expo (8/2/23)
North American Manure Expo (8/2/23)