Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers to start planning for the school year

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to start planning for the school year to ensure a safe commute for students.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s August Law of the Month is school bus safety, according to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“School buses are some of the safest vehicles on the roads because they’re specially built to withstand damage in a crash, but our goal is to avoid testing that technology,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “All drivers must maintain the highest level of awareness when traveling near a school bus to avoid crashes and protect children on the way to school.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol says despite many safety measures, there are about 600 crashes involving school buses every year in Wis.

