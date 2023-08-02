Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers to start planning for the school year

School bus
School bus(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is reminding drivers to start planning for the school year to ensure a safe commute for students.

The Wisconsin State Patrol’s August Law of the Month is school bus safety, according to information from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

“School buses are some of the safest vehicles on the roads because they’re specially built to withstand damage in a crash, but our goal is to avoid testing that technology,” Superintendent Tim Carnahan said. “All drivers must maintain the highest level of awareness when traveling near a school bus to avoid crashes and protect children on the way to school.”

The Wisconsin State Patrol says despite many safety measures, there are about 600 crashes involving school buses every year in Wis.

Additional information is available on Wisconsin State Patrol’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student
87 dogs were removed from the property, and six equines were examined on scene by veterinarians...
Pepin County man facing several animal neglect charges, nearly 90 dogs rescued
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
Strikers to meet with Leinenkugel’s Tuesday
Brandon Cruz
Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County

Latest News

Generic police lights
2 people in custody following pursuit in Eau Claire
Ambulance
Woman hurt after being pinned between vehicles in Vernon County
Micah got sick in Africa, his family went to help
Wisconsin man got sick visiting Africa, Family flew out to help
The First Robotics Competition Team in Eau Claire demonstrates their robot "Thomas."
Eau Claire robotics team to demonstrate robot at RiverFest