WisDOT Sec. Thompson makes deputy secretary announcement

Kristina Boardman
Kristina Boardman(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION)
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION PRESS RELEASE) - Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Secretary Craig Thompson announced today his appointment of Kristina Boardman as the agency’s next deputy secretary.

Boardman becomes WisDOT’s first female deputy secretary after serving as the administrator of WisDOT’s Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) since 2016. As chief operating officer, she will oversee the department’s operations which includes 3,200 employees, dozens of field offices and a biennial budget of more than $8 billion.

Boardman replaces outgoing Deputy Secretary Paul Hammer, who is leaving the department to become deputy secretary at the Wisconsin Department of Administration.

As DMV administrator, Boardman led WisDOT’s division that serves millions of Wisconsinites each year through online, in-person, phone and mail interactions. Under her leadership, DMV continually excelled in areas of customer service, efficiency and innovation. Some of her key accomplishments include innovating an award-winning online service for customers to title and register their vehicles, implementing the federal REAL ID program in Wisconsin and expanding opportunities to schedule appointments at DMV service centers.

Boardman is also currently Chair of the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) International Board of Directors, a national leadership role she holds through September.

The department greatly benefits from Boardman’s 28-years of state government service which includes 10-years as a legislative aide for the Wisconsin State Assembly before transitioning to WisDOT in 2005. Prior to becoming DMV administrator, Boardman served as DMV deputy administrator and director of DMV field services.

