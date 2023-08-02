Woman hurt after being pinned between vehicles in Vernon County

TOWN OF WEBSTER, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being pinned between vehicles in Vernon County.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, on July 30, 2023, just before 11:30 a.m. authorities received a report of a woman that was pinned between two vehicles in the Town of Webster.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office says a 50-year-old woman was attempting to jump start a vehicle in her driveway when the first vehicle rolled ahead, pinning her between the two. Authorities freed the woman from between the vehicles.

The woman was taken to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with non-life-threatening injuries.

