Boys & Girls Club hosts 14th annual Lemonade Day

Boys & Girls Club Lemonade Day
Boys & Girls Club Lemonade Day(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley hosted its 14th annual Lemonade Day Thursday.

It’s a day for kids at the Club to learn how to run their own business, learning about entrepreneurship, marketing and design.

After setting up the displays, Club members sold lemonade until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers for the Boys & Girls Club say this is an event that kids off all age ranges can participate and learn business skills from.

“So some of our younger kids, most of the ones here got to do a curriculum where they got to read a book, and then they learn about different ways to run a business as well as financial literacy and things like that, and so then they take those skills and apply them the stands by making signs and selling lemonade to anyone that comes by,” Hannah Dolgner, Altoona Center Director, said.

In total Thursday, kids set up 28 different stands in Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people in custody following pursuit in Eau Claire
Micah got sick in Africa, his family went to help
Wisconsin man got sick visiting Africa, Family flew out to help
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery: Bloomer Kwik Trip sells $1M Mega Millions ticket
Man dead after standoff in Osceola Wednesday
Workers on strike at Leinenkugel's Brewery
‘No deal’ made in Leinenkugel’s strike

Latest News

Medicare enrollment form.
Eau Claire leaders celebrate 58th anniversary of Medicare, Medicaid
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/3/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (8/3/23)
William “Bill” A. Bingham
Eau Claire Community Foundation receives the largest legacy gift to date
Summertime Recipes For The Grill (8/3/23)
Summertime Recipes For The Grill (8/3/23)