Boys & Girls Club hosts 14th annual Lemonade Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley hosted its 14th annual Lemonade Day Thursday.

It’s a day for kids at the Club to learn how to run their own business, learning about entrepreneurship, marketing and design.

After setting up the displays, Club members sold lemonade until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Organizers for the Boys & Girls Club say this is an event that kids off all age ranges can participate and learn business skills from.

“So some of our younger kids, most of the ones here got to do a curriculum where they got to read a book, and then they learn about different ways to run a business as well as financial literacy and things like that, and so then they take those skills and apply them the stands by making signs and selling lemonade to anyone that comes by,” Hannah Dolgner, Altoona Center Director, said.

In total Thursday, kids set up 28 different stands in Altoona, Black River Falls, Chippewa Falls, Eau Claire, and Menomonie.

