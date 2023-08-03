DNR: 2023 Bonus Antlerless Deer Harvest Authorizations available for purchase Aug. 14

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing that bonus antlerless harvest authorizations, formerly known as tags, for the 2023 gun deer season are set to be available for purchase starting at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

The DNR says purchases can be made online through the Go Wild license portal and at license sales locations.

Bonus authorizations are sold at a rate of one per person per day until sold out or until the 2023 deer hunting season ends, according to information from the DNR.

Additional information is available on the DNR’s website HERE.

