Eau Claire leaders celebrate 58th anniversary of Medicare, Medicaid

Medicare enrollment form.
Medicare enrollment form.(MGN)
By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community leaders and activists in Eau Claire marked the 58th anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid becoming law Thursday.

At a news conference in Phoenix Park, local leaders joined Opportunity Wisconsin, For our Future Wisconsin, and Citizen Action Wisconsin to promote supporting Medicare and Medicaid into the future.

Speakers talked about current plans to roll back provisions that have made prescription drugs more affordable for those using Medicare.

“We think it’s important that our elected officials know that we are watching, that we really depend on these programs and that we would like to see them continue to be strengthened as opposed to cut back and undercut at every opportunity to save a few pennies,” Reba Krueger with Opportunity Wisconsin said.

People were also celebrating the one year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which helped strengthen the reach of Medicare.

