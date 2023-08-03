House a total loss after explosion in Rusk County

Fire Truck
Fire Truck(MGN)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOWN OF GROW, Wis. (WEAU) - A house is a total loss after an explosion Wednesday morning in Rusk County.

The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a home on Hraban Road in the Town of Grow southeast of Ladysmith just after 10:00 a.m.

Officials say the home exploded due to a gas leak. An occupant of the home was taken to Marshfield Medical Center, but their injuries are unknown at this time.

No other injuries were reported.

First responders cleared the scene around 11:30 a.m.

