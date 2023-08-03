Interview: The Swampers: Looking Back

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - For more than 20 years, The Swampers have been entertaining audiences with their Pure Water Days performances.

The original songs, stories and photographs celebrate life in the Chippewa Valley featuring Kathy & Tim Danielson, Amanda Schafer, Rob Kuchta, Judy Brist and Jerry Way.

This year, the group focuses on the celebration past and present.

There are two performances, August 9 at noon with a lunch option and August 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.