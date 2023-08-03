Man dead in Neenah after he was shot by police

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what led to an officer fatally shooting a person in Neenah when trying to arrest him.

The sheriff’s office says the man had a warrant for his arrest when the Lake Winnebago Area MEG Unit confronted him at a Mobil gas station at 521 S. Commercial St. and had a weapon when an officer shot him. It happened shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Lifesaving efforts were started and the 37-year-old man was taken to ThedaCare Neenah, but he died from his injuries. No officers were hurt.

State law requires outside agencies to investigate when a police officer is involved in a shooting.

The Winnebago Area MEG is comprised of agencies within Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, and Calumet Counties along with DCI (Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations).

Bruce Sauriol lives near the gas station. “I just heard sirens go by the house and just didn’t think anything of it because a lot of sirens the fire stations right there, and looked over and saw a lot of police activities and just kind of walked down there and saw they had a gas station all taped off, and like I said, a lot of police presence.”

“A couple of years ago my neighbor got shot, so I’m already kind of dealing with that. This neighborhood has declined, I would have to say in the past few years no question about it. It’s not as safe as it used to be,” Sauriol added.

More information regarding this incident will be provided on Thursday, August 3, 2023. There is no threat to the community.

