SportScene 13 for Wednesday, August 2nd

By JD Danielson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week one of prep football practice continues with the Altoona Railroaders.

Plus, former Regis/McDonell golf standout Andrew Bauer wins the WSGA Junior Boys Championship.

Also, the Eau Claire 19U Legion team continues their run in the National Regional tournament.

Finally, the Eau Claire Cavaliers and Bears look to punch their tickets to the CRBL title game.

