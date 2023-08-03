Victim identified in La Crosse death investigation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the victim in a La Crosse death investigation.

According to information in a press release via the City of La Crosse’s website, on Saturday, July 29, 2023, around 9:05 a.m., La Crosse Police responded to Cunningham and Harvey Streets to meet a complainant who, while walking their dog, came upon a “deceased female” in the area of the Bud Hendrickson Trail.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Julia Hedum.

La Crosse police say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case or has had contact with Hedum between July 15, 2023, and July 29, 2023, is asked to contact the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7215. Tips can anonymously be provided to the La Crosse Area Crime Stoppers at 608-784-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrossecrimestoppers.com. You can also download the Crime Stoppers App “P3″ to submit a tip via your phone.

The press release is available on the City of La Crosse’s website HERE.

