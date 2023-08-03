VP Harris visits Kenosha to tout high-speed internet investment

FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in...
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Gila River Indian Community, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona.(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Vice President Kamala Harris is coming to Wisconsin Thursday to highlight the White House’s efforts to invest in high-speed internet, boost local manufacturing, and grow jobs in the area.

The visit comes about a month after President Biden announced Wisconsin will receive more than $1 billion to expand high-speed internet access, particularly in rural and under-served areas.

Harris will be accompanied by U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

After visiting Kenosha, the vice president will go to Milwaukee for campaign events.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people in custody following pursuit in Eau Claire
Micah got sick in Africa, his family went to help
Wisconsin man got sick visiting Africa, Family flew out to help
Mega Millions
Wisconsin Lottery: Bloomer Kwik Trip sells $1M Mega Millions ticket
Man dead after standoff in Osceola Wednesday
U.S. Capitol Police officers clear a stairwell in the Dirksen Senate Office Building next to...
Police search Senate office buildings after report of active shooter; later declare it a false alarm

Latest News

The law went into effect on June 27, 2023
New law goes into effect to protect pregnant workers nationwide
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
The announcement comes one year after the Supreme Court overturned the abortion rights once...
House Democrats introduce Abortion Justice Act
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception
Democrats reintroduce a bill to federally protect contraception
Democrats reintroduce bill to safeguard access to contraception