WAGNER TAILS: Medusa

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a cat who wants to play, play, play - look no further than Medusa.

You can often find her playing with her favorite ball, munching down on everyone’s food, or climbing on any vertical surface she can find.

Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association says Medusa is selective with her kitty friends. She co-exists with other cats in the lobby, but she’d probably prefer a come to herself.

ECCHA staff call her a little cat with a big personality. She needs someone willing to let her be wild and crazy at times, but we promise looking at this Medusa won’t turn you to stone. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.