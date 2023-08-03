WAGNER TAILS: Medusa

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you’re looking for a cat who wants to play, play, play - look no further than Medusa.

You can often find her playing with her favorite ball, munching down on everyone’s food, or climbing on any vertical surface she can find.

Staff members at the Eau Claire County Humane Association says Medusa is selective with her kitty friends. She co-exists with other cats in the lobby, but she’d probably prefer a come to herself.

ECCHA staff call her a little cat with a big personality. She needs someone willing to let her be wild and crazy at times, but we promise looking at this Medusa won’t turn you to stone. Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights
2 people in custody following pursuit in Eau Claire
La Crosse Police Department
La Crosse Police investigating body found in La Crosse
87 dogs were removed from the property, and six equines were examined on scene by veterinarians...
Pepin County man facing several animal neglect charges, nearly 90 dogs rescued
Brandon Cruz
Man in custody following report of home burglary in Trempealeau County
Anne Nelson-Koch
DA: Former Tomah teacher convicted of sex crimes against student

Latest News

Wagner Tails (7/27/23)
Wagner Tails (7/27/23)
WAGNER TAILS: Avicii and Ness
WAGNER TAILS: Avicii and Ness
WAGNER TAILS: Avicii and Ness
WAGNER TAILS: Scotty & Popcorn Chicken and Coaly
WAGNER TAILS: Scotty & Popcorn Chicken and Coaly