1 person dead after single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in St. Croix County.

According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 2:15 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2023, of a single-vehicle crash in the 1200 block of Old Mill Road, in the Town of Star Prairie.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived on scene and found a scooter driven by 43-year-old Gordon Thompson of New Richmond, Wis. Gordon was lying next to the scooter on the road and had suffered critical injuries. Authorities attempted life saving measures, however, weren’t successful. Thompson was pronounced dead.

This incident represents the fifth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023, according to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

