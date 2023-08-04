1 person dead after van vs. motorcycle crash in St. Croix County

TOWN OF HAMMOND, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a van vs. motorcycle crash in St. Croix County.

According to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 3:20 p.m. on Aug. 3, 2023, of a two-vehicle crash with injuries in the 1000 block of County Road T, in the Town of Hammond.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrived on scene and found a van driven by 29-year-old Andrew Klanderman of Baldwin, Wis. had been traveling south bound on County Road T. Investigation shows Klanderman’s vehicle crossed the center line, hitting a motorcycle driven by 69-year-old Steven Olson of New Richmond, Wis. which was traveling northbound on County Road T. Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident represents the fourth traffic fatality recorded by St. Croix County in 2023, according to information from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

