The 3rd annual Kasper Classic raises money for Backyard Dreams

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Golfing took on some meaning today in Eau Claire with the 3rd Annual Kasper Golf Classic.

The event, organized by Dan Kasper with radio station, 92.9 The X was held today at Princeton Valley Golf Course

It featured a 2-man scramble along with raffles, hole prizes and games.

Organizers are raising money for Backyard Dreams, a charity that raises money to help fulfill children’s dreams who may not be able to afford them...

“What we’re trying to do is the right thing in the valley because there are kids that need help to do this, to do that, to go to tournaments, whatever, whatever they need. And everybody pitches in for a reason. And we’re trying to just raise money for a good cause. And this is our third annual tournament and we can’t wait to come back next year.” say G-Man from SportsTalk 105.1.

At the Kasper Classic today, 110 golfers competed in the 2-man scramble.

