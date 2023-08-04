Back to School: ‘Adopt a Backpack’ program helps families in need

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Adopting a child or pet is a special way to help someone in need, but what about adopting a backpack?

Dani Graham, Eau Claire Area School District’s homeless and foster care program coordinator, said it’s a great way to show someone you care.

“The Adopt a Backpack program is a great way for our community to help with kids getting what they need for school. The bag has an adoption tag on the front that allows them to fill out who they are and that they adopted this backpack, they filled it with love and supplies, and then brought it back so that a child can have a great start to the school year,” Graham said.

The backpacks are given to students whose families are struggling to afford both a backpack and other school supplies.

“A lot of times that cost can be upwards around $50, if not more. So definitely it’s a cost that families have to decide, can we do this and still pay our bills? And when that doesn’t work out, we want to make sure that we have what they need,” Graham said.

Graham said those who help fill a backpack can teach their kids about being charitable.

“It’s so neat to see the kids that get to participate in giving because they may be picking out their own supplies and then they are also picking out some supplies for this backpack to fill. They’re learning that importance of giving back and what that looks like and what it feels like. And then absolutely knowing that, you know, this does cost money, this is hard for some families to afford, and that’s what they’re a part of, is helping in those times of needing some resources,” Graham said.

The Adopt a Backpack program was started six years ago, Graham said it gains momentum every year.

“We are just so excited because more and more backpacks come from all areas of our community. Last year we actually filled 175, so that was a wonderful thing to see that many filled and we use them all,” Graham said.

This year, the district is hoping to fill just as many backpacks before school starts in September.

Graham said all backpacks come with a supply list and it typically costs around $25 to fill one.

You can adopt a backpack at the following locations:

