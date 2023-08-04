Back to school: Getting your child back into a school routine

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s almost time for kids to start waking up early for school and a routine is a great way for kids to relieve the stress of having to change their bed times and prepare for a day of learning.

Summertime for kids means swimming pools and other outdoor fun...

But it usually also includes sleeping in. And with school starting soon, Dr. Lindsay Schroeder with Prevea Health says it’s important to start a routine sooner rather than later.

“Some of the things that parents can do to help children get back into their regular sleep schedule before school is to start going to bed a little bit earlier each night. I’d recommend trying to do that like two weeks before school starts. Sometimes teenagers, they stay up really late, so kind of doing it gradually, like 15 minute increments over time is helpful and then slowly waking up earlier in the mornings as well.” says the doctor.

She also says without sleep or a routine, children can run into many problems in school.

“If kids don’t get enough sleep, there’s a whole bunch of things that can happen, Dr. Schroeder continues. They might be cranky, they might not be able to focus. Certainly their brains aren’t ready to be able to learn at school the following day. So a good bedtime is really important and making sure they get adequate sleep and are able to get as much as they can and then catching up on sleep on the weekends is actually a good idea.”

Parents I spoke with today agreed that keeping a consistent schedule is key.

“I have quite a few friends that have kiddos that go to school, so they definitely said just establishing that routine. He’s also going to be going to after work. So he’s going to be going to school all day. We’re doing like a wraparound care program just to get him into that routine of going to school every single day, getting up in the morning, eating breakfast, getting ready for the day. So that’s basically they said stick to it and try to get something down and be consistent.”, says Sarah Lehner, a parent who is new to having a child in school.

Dr. Schroeder says other ways to prepare children for school would be to update vaccinations and schedule a sports physical exam. To help with bed time as well, try limiting electronics and limit their anxieties by speaking to them about their worries.

School begins in just a couple weeks, so it’s about time to get started on practicing these routines just in time for school to start.

