Butterfly Fest offers a ‘behind-the-scene’ look at the Butterfly House

FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) -From egg to caterpillar to beautiful butterfly, Beaver Creek Reserve’s Butterfly Fest allows people to experience Wisconsin butterflies.

Butterfly Fest is an event to celebrate and learn about the butterflies in the Butterfly House at Beaver Creek Reserve. On Sunday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., people will have the chance to learn about the butterflies on a guided tour, enjoy some ice cream, and check out the Caterpillar Lab which is not usually open to visitors.

The Caterpillar Lab is a volunteer-run space where butterflies are raised to be put in the Butterfly House.

“We’re opening up the Caterpillar Lab,” Naturalist, Megan Giefer said. It’s kinda our behind-the-scenes of the Butterfly House. We’re opening it up for Butterfly Festival so people can come and see what we do here at Beaver Creek and maybe we get some volunteers that wanna come out here and do the same thing.”

Giefer said Butterfly Fest will happen rain or shine on Sunday. Tickets for the festival will be between $5 and $10 dollars, depending on if you are a member. You can purchase tickets here.

