Clear The Shelter: Helping ECCHA with finding fur-ever homes for animals

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Humane Association is once again participating in the nationwide Clear the Shelters Campaign this month.

It’s an effort from NBCUniversal, with WEAU being an NBC-affiliated station, that partners with shelters across the nations to promote pet adoption and donations to animal shelters.

Since, 2015, the campaign has helped with finding more than 840,000 animals at shelters their fur-ever homes, including more than 161,000 adoptions in 2022 alone.

Addie Erdmann with ECCHA said their kennels are full and some of their services are scheduled 2 months out in advance making this campaign one of the most important of the year.

“If for some reason you do have to make the difficult decision to surrender your animal, we can’t even take them in until end of September at this point, which is hard for not only us, but for people who have already made that decision to have to surrender their animal,” said Erdmann.

Last year the campaign raised over $500,000. If you would like to donate, click here.

