First responders search Chippewa River for unaccounted for swimmer

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - First responders took to the Chippewa River Thursday evening to search for a swimmer that became separated from their group.

According to Deputy Chief Bob Haller with Eau Claire Fire & Rescue, a group was tubing on the river when one person went off swimming on their own.

The group later came together at a previously agreed to meeting point, but the individual swimmer did not arrive.

A rescue boat went out shortly after near Putnam Park, but the person was not found.

Officials say the search may continue Friday if the person is not heard from by then.

This is a developing story, and we will update you with more information as it is learned.

