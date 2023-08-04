A gradual cool down through the weekend with much-needed rain chances on the way

A weak cold front will continue southward overnight with mostly clear skies in store as temperatures remain mild in the mid-60s. Mostly to partly sunny skies will round out this first week of August as high pressure becomes situated to the north. Despite winds from the east and northeast, an upper-level ridge will still be over the region with one more warm day as highs top out in the upper 80s. Humidity will be lower, but still noticeable as dew points stay in the low 60s.

High pressure moves over the Northern Great Lakes Friday with plenty of sunshine (WEAU)

The start of this weekend will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and storms not being ruled out as an upper shortwave slides in from the west. That said, our best chances for scattered to widespread rain looks to come sometime Saturday night into, at least, part of Sunday as an organized low pressure system traverses our neck of the woods. Outdoor activities will likely be affected to some degree, so be sure to plan accordingly! After temperatures around average in the low 80s Saturday, we’ll be cooling into the 70s to finish out the weekend. Lingering clouds will be around on Monday, but intervals of sunshine are expected with breezy northwest winds and highs up around 80. Plenty of sunshine takes hold on Tuesday before a slight chance for showers and storms arrives mid-week with an upper trough passing through the area. Luckily, humidity looks to be low early next week with temperatures staying seasonable in the 80s.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.