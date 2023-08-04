HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital hosts annual steak fry

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - An event hosted by the volunteer partners of HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls is raising money for area students.

The organization held its annual steak fry at the Knights of Columbus Hall.

Money raised will go towards a scholarship fund for local students.

The menu included plenty of steak sandwiches, baked beans and corn on the cob. Also, including potato salad and dessert.

Those who attended had the option to dine in, get their food delivered, or go through a drive-thru and enjoy the meal at home.

“It’s wonderful to have kids just graduating from high school to go into the medical field. There is a shortage right now of that in our area, and so we’re real delighted when we get a lot of applicants to do things like that,” said Terri Hutson, the Volunteer Partners President.

Students who are currently enrolled in a high education program that furthers their education in human health care-related fields are welcome to apply for the scholarship.

Six people will be chosen by the Volunteer Partners to receive a scholarship.

