Incandescent light bulbs no longer available at stores

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Bush-era rule banning incandescent light bulbs is now in effect after years of modifications and drawbacks.

The current rule that went in to effect August 1st bans the manufacturing of the dimmer and cheaper bulb, also its sales across the country.

That includes in Western Wisconsin where Rita Parr, owner of Parr’s Hardware, spent the last month complying with the federal law.

“And now we’re just starting the process of going through each bulb and seeing if it meets the standard,” said Parr.

She has incandescent bulbs in stock that she cannot sell now, and plans to donate them at a later time.

Bigger stores like Menard’s and Fleet Farm on the other hand already made the changes months ago.

“We had a set date to sell through all of them... We had clearance in big caps, down at the registers and all that fun stuff,” said Christopher Stroboch, operations manager at the Fleet Farm of Highway 93.

“And ordering more energy efficient options to have on stock for our customers,” said Andrew Ward, the general manager for Eau Claire West Menards.

Retailers said the LED bulbs cost more, but they can last longer and should save customers money in the long run.

Despite customers needing to buy less bulbs in the future, Stroboch is confident it will not leave an impact at the register.

“The impact on sales is not going to be too major,” said Stroboch.

Claude Zimmerman of Port Washington, Wisc. expressed his satisfaction with the rule finally taking effect.

“Anything that saves energy, costs less, lasts longer is a triple win for me,” said Zimmerman.

Parr said transition to the LED can be a challenge for some.

“Some bulbs aren’t available in any way, except incandescent,” said Parr.

But Ward said customers at Menards will be helped out with that issue.

“If you bring that bulb with you, that’s a great way to help match up. There is a replacement option for pretty much any bulb that you’ve had that you used,” said Ward.

The ban only affects retails and not personal use at home.

More information on the new guidelines from the Department of Energy can be found here.

