Patrick Reilly Tabbed as Blugold Baseball’s Skipper

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (www.blugolds.com) – University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Athletic Director Jason Verdugo has announced the hiring of Patrick Reilly to lead the UW-Eau Claire baseball program.

“Coach Reilly has all of the characteristics we were looking for as the next leader of our baseball program; a relentless recruiter who will forge strong relationships with the student athletes and guide them towards daily comprehensive excellence,” Verdugo said. “Additionally, his background in coaching all phases from pitching to hitting is exceptionally unique in today’s collegiate baseball landscape.”

Reilly steps into the lead role of Blugold baseball after serving on Winona State University’s baseball staff for 13 years.

“My family and I are so excited to join the UW-Eau Claire community and are ready for the challenge ahead,” said Reilly. “I can’t thank Athletic Director, Jason Verdugo, and Chancellor, Jim Schmidt, enough for trusting me in leading the baseball program into the future. I can’t wait to get to work with the current student-athletes and Athletic Department staff.”

During his time with the Warriors, Reilly worked his way up the coaching ranks, starting as a volunteer assistant in 2010 and moving all the way up to associate head coach in 2019. While at WSU, Coach Reilly has held multiple responsibilities including recruiting coordinator, fundraising liaison, pitching coach, and admissions counselor, among other duties.

In 2011, WSU advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship game and claimed the Central Region title while having a team ERA of 3.54. Coach Reilly had many student-athletes receive honors under his mentorship, with multiple earning All-Region and All-NSIC awards. He also had a pitcher named to the Northwoods League All-Star game during the summer of 2016.

In addition to success through competition, the Warriors earned the American Baseball Coaches Association Team Excellence award for seven consecutive seasons. In 2020, the WSU baseball program posted their highest team grade point average in history with a cumulative 3.60.

Prior to joining the Winona State staff Reilly spent two years as an assistant coach at Iowa City Regina High School (2008-09). He has served as an instructor at the University of Iowa baseball camp.

He received additional experience working in the front office of the Northwoods League during the summers of 2010 and 2011, handling the leagues’ public relations and marketing campaigns.

Reilly was a four-year letterwinner and three-year starter in the infield at Loras College. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Sports Management from Loras in 2007 and completed his Masters of Science degree in Educational Leadership at Winona State in 2011.

A press conference will be held on Thursday, August 10th at 3pm. Blugold fans can tune into www.blugolds.com to hear Coach Reilly address the media and community.

What They’re Saying About Patrick Reilly

Seth Wing, Winona State Head Baseball Coach

“I’m excited for Coach Reilly and his new opportunity at UWEC, he’s going to do great things for the baseball program and University! Winona State University and Warrior Baseball will miss him greatly because of his passion for developing student athletes, building relationships amongst the campus community, and his ability to lead a championship baseball program. As a WSU alum, I am so thankful for what Coach Reilly and his family have given Winona State University since 2010.”

Kyle Poock, Former Winona State Baseball Coach

“It’s time for Patrick to be a head coach. With 11 years of friendship and camaraderie within WSU Baseball and Winona State Athletics, I can’t thank him enough for what he brought to our program and community. His personal skills and baseball knowledge will set him up for success at UW-Eau Claire. He is a role model that understands the importance of what a student-athlete needs to be successful on and off the field. I wish Patrick the best of luck and look forward to following along throughout the seasons to come.”

Greg Jones, Winona State Head Softball Coach, Blugold Alum ‘93

“I am so excited to see Coach Reilly take the reins of the UW-Eau Claire Baseball program. As a former Blugold, and current colleague of Coach Reilly, I can tell you that Blugold Baseball is in great hands. Coach Reilly will build a winning tradition based on culture, chemistry, and high character. Coach Reilly will be up for the challenge of getting UWEC Baseball to the top of the WIAC. His passion, energy, and integrity will help those who play for him grow as people and as student-athletes. "

Carl Tebon, Loras College Head Baseball Coach

“Patrick Reilly is more than ready for this opportunity. Patrick will give the UWEC baseball program a boost from all areas! Patrick is one of the most willing and confident guys out there. I am excited to see him lead Blugold baseball to the next level. Congratulations, Patrick!”

