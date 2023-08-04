Safety tips while operating ATVs and boats as fatalities rise

By April Pupp
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An increase in ATV and boater fatalities caused concern for the Wisconsin DNR, bringing an emphasis on safety even more.

Just this year, 17 ATV and UTV fatalities and nine boater deaths have occurred. According to DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jake Holsclaw, they were all preventable.

Most of the ATV and UTV deaths were due to improper or no use of a helmet and seatbelt.

“They can be a lot of fun,” DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator Jake Holsclaw said. “It’s a great sport to get out and enjoy the outdoors. We’ve had some awesome weather this summer, but people just got to do it safely.”

To encourage operators to be safe, the DNR will host their ‘Think Smart Before You Start’ campaign this weekend.

Throughout the weekend, there will be an increase in conservation wardens as well as sheriff department recreation patrols. Their goal is one thing: safety.

“We’re just going to be out there keeping folks safe so they can really enjoy the sport and go home safe,” Holsclaw said. “The best contacts we can have are those educational ones where we stop somebody, and we have a really good conversation and we stop something before it happens.”

They will be checking ATV safety certifications for those born after 1988. The safety certifications are given after the required course on operating ATVs. They suggest that everyone who operates a boat, or an ATV take the course. The course for boaters is required for those born after 1989.

“Often times it’s just a really good refresher and a really good reminder even for those really seasoned operators,” added Holsclaw.

While operating an ATV or UTV, wear a DOT-approved helmet and a seatbelt, if available.

For boaters, wear a lifejacket and be aware of other boaters.

When operating any vehicle, do not drive intoxicated.

“Keep your loved ones in mind when you’re out there recreating and make some good choices this weekend,” Holsclaw said.

For more information, check out the Wisconsin DNR’s site here.

