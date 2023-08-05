All Paws Pet Wash 4th Annual Charity Golf Outing raises money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members tee’d up for a good cause in Lake Hallie Saturday afternoon.

It was hosted by All Paws Pet Wash in Altoona, and for their 4th annual charity golf outing for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital took place at the Lake Hallie Golf Course.

An event organizer said the outing usually raises more than $10,000 for various causes. The money is raised through selling rounds of gold, mulligans, raffle tickets and donations from local business and organizations.

Christopher Lowry, an organizer and associate of the pet wash, said the owner just wants to help kids in need, leading to the decision to donate this year’s proceeds to St. Jude’s.

“St. Jude’s, the owner Keith Caldwell, it is fond to his heart. As we all know, this benefits the children in desperate need who families don’t have the funds to get the service and medical attention that they need,” said Lowry.

Lowry himself is also glad the money is going to the hospital.

“St. Jude’s, my grandmother always donated. She always had the little crest in her car, the little statue. So, she didn’t have much means but she gave a lot to that cause. I find it really good in my heart that people willt ake the time and donate to people who are really in need,” said Lowry.

Organizers said they hope to have two events per year so they can raise more money for the causes, and make it possible for more people to come out.

They also encourage everyone to reach out to All Paws Pet Wash to find out how they can donate. They can be reached at (877) 880-6056.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.