Bloomer County Fair hosts parade on final day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Bloomer County Fair built something new this year that the community worked hard to create

Agricultural teacher and FFA advisor, Jackie Johnson, said this is one of the fair’s biggest buildings.

“This year, this is our brand new dairy and beef Barn that the community rallied up and helped support by building for us. And it’s full. We have 52 head of cattle in there. The old dairy and beef barn is full of sheep, goats and hogs,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that this new barn has already attracted large crowds of people during the fair with more events happening everyday.

“After the auction tonight, there will be a tractor pull. We have a derby area. There’s always a band in the beer garden every evening. Tomorrow is our huge parade. And then the exhibits go home tomorrow afternoon,” Johnson said.

With over 200 floats, the parade lands on the last day of the fair.

“The parade starts at 1:00 tomorrow afternoon. It goes down Main Street and ends at the fair. And that kind of wraps up our community fair for the year,” Johnson said.

“We have marching bands. We have businesses that put floats in the parade. Youth groups all like FFA and for each club’s put exhibits in people who have antique tractors will drive them through, horses come through. The parade is usually an hour to an hour and a half long,” Johnson said.

Organizers said that anybody in the Chippewa Valley is welcome to enjoy or participate in the parade.

“I really encourage anybody to come out and experience the fair. I’ve had people come up to me who have never been to this fair and said that they cannot believe what a great community fair we have here,” Johnson said.

For those still hoping to attend, exhibits and rides will still be going on at the fairgrounds until 4:00 PM on Sunday.

